Georgia gas prices remain high as drivers face rising costs due to Iran war

According to AAA’s weekly report, Georgia gas prices remain elevated, putting added pressure on drivers as the statewide average for regular gasoline reaches $4.05 per gallon.

The latest average is 20 cents higher than a week ago, 32 cents higher than last month and $1.16 higher than the same time last year, according to AAA.

Georgia’s average remains 44 cents below the state record of $4.49, set June 15, 2022.

Filling a standard 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline now costs about $60.75.

“Gas prices are staying high, and that’s making it harder for drivers to keep up,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “With ongoing global issues affecting oil supply, we’re not seeing much relief right now. Drivers should continue looking for ways to save, like shopping around for cheaper gas and cutting back on unnecessary trips.”

What about prices in Cobb County?

As of this morning, the average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Cobb County was $4.17, about 12 cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

National gas prices also remain high

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline rose 8 cents to $4.52. AAA said ongoing global tensions continue to keep oil prices elevated, with those costs passing through to drivers at the pump.

With Memorial Day and the summer travel season approaching, drivers should plan for higher fuel costs. Price relief is not guaranteed in the near term.

Electric vehicle charging costs

The national average price for electricity at a public EV charging station rose by 1 cent over the past week to 41 cents per kilowatt hour. Home charging rates are much cheaper than the public DC fast charging stations, and by charging during overnight off-peak hours, keeping an EV on the road can be remarkably cheap.

Georgia metro gas prices

According to AAA, the most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Athens at $4.15, Atlanta at $4.14 and Gainesville at $4.12.

The least expensive metro markets are Augusta-Aiken at $3.85, Albany at $3.81 and Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $3.78.

Current and past gas price averages

Area Sunday Saturday Week ago Month ago One year ago Record high National $4.52 $4.53 $4.44 $4.15 $3.13 $5.01 (June 14, 2022) Georgia $4.05 $4.07 $3.85 $3.73 $2.89 $4.49 (June 15, 2022)

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.