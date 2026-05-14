Marietta Opens Nominations for 2026 Let Freedom Ring Parade Grand Marshal

The City of Marietta announced on its website that is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Let Freedom Ring Parade Grand Marshal, inviting community members to recognize individuals who have made a lasting impact on the city.

The annual Independence Day parade is scheduled for Saturday, July 4, 2026, at 10 a.m. Organizers said the Grand Marshal serves as a symbol of community pride and leadership during one of Marietta’s most celebrated annual events.

City officials are seeking nominees who have significantly contributed to the quality of life in Marietta through civic service, social work, humanitarian efforts or achievements in areas such as the arts or athletics.

Eligible nominees must be current residents, longtime former residents or individuals who have brought recognition or honor to Marietta. Nominees also must be willing and available to serve as Grand Marshal during the July 4 parade.

Individuals who were previously nominated but not selected are eligible for consideration again.

Nominations should include the nominee’s name, contact information and a brief biography. Submissions may be emailed to Maggi Moss at mmoss@mariettaga.gov with the subject line “Nomination for the 2026 Let Freedom Ring Parade Grand Marshal.”

Nominations also may be mailed to:

Marietta Parks, Recreation & Facilities

P.O. Box 609

Marietta, Georgia 30060

The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, June 5, 2026.