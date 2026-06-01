Blue Origin rocket exploded on launchpad, throwing the future of NASA’s Artemis program into question

by Wendy Whitman Cobb, Air University, [This article first appeared in The Conversation, republished with permission]

During an evening test fire on May 28, 2026, a Blue Origin New Glenn rocket exploded, engulfing the launchpad in a massive fireball. The spectacular fire, caught on video, not only destroyed the rocket but also appears to have significantly damaged Blue Origin’s only launchpad at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Though it is too early to know the cause of the explosion, it will prove a significant setback for Blue Origin and its New Glenn rocket program. New Glenn is the company’s only rocket able to reach Earth orbit.

As a space policy expert, I see significant consequences coming as a result of the failure, not just for the company but for NASA’s lunar ambitions.

Blue Origin’s rocket exploded on the pad during a test fire on May 28, 2026.

What we know so far

This explosion occurred when Blue Origin was conducting a static fire test of its newest New Glenn booster. These kinds of tests keep the rocket connected to the ground equipment but fire its seven engines to ensure they are working properly before launch.

Explosions such as this, while uncommon, are not unheard of. In September 2016, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blew up just prior to its own static fire test, destroying an Israeli communications satellite it was planned to bring to orbit. It took four months to determine the root cause and more than a year to rebuild the launchpad. At that point, SpaceX had two launchpads, allowing the company to return to flight in January 2017.

Had the test fire been successful, it would have led to Blue Origin’s fourth launch of its powerful New Glenn rocket. However, New Glenn has not been without its problems. Of its three launches so far, only one was completely successful. On its previous launch earlier this year, the second stage malfunctioned, preventing it from deploying the satellites it was carrying in the right orbit.

The rocket that exploded would have carried a payload of Amazon Leo satellites, a competitor to SpaceX’s Starlink constellation. Those satellites were not on board the rocket during the test fire.

Early reports indicate that, in addition to the single rocket that was destroyed, the launch complex suffered significant damage. A nearby facility also appears to have sustained damage.

Problems for Blue Origin

Most immediately, this explosion will significantly hinder Blue Origin’s ambitious launch plans. Because the company suspended its suborbital New Shepard rocket program last year to focus on New Glenn and its various Moon plans, it will be grounded for the foreseeable future.

This setback comes as the company was looking to increase its launch cadence, with plans to launch not just commercial satellites but also Blue Origin lunar landers.

Just this week, NASA announced it had awarded contracts to Blue Origin for several launches, including one this fall that would carry the Blue Moon Mark 1 lunar lander to the Moon. It also contracted New Glenn to launch two crewed lunar vehicles for NASA in the years ahead.

The damaged launchpad is Blue Origin’s only operational launch site. The company is in the early stages of building a second launchpad at Cape Canaveral, but it will not be ready soon enough to avoid serious delays. Pivoting to other NASA or Space Force launchpads temporarily is not an option either, as the launch facilities must be customized to the particular rocket being launched.

Problems for Artemis

While the explosion will no doubt affect Blue Origin greatly, perhaps the most significant implications will be for NASA and its Artemis program. The Blue Moon lander mission that was supposed to have been launched this fall would have carried several NASA payloads to help pave the way for future crewed and uncrewed missions to the Moon’s surface.

A more direct impact may be seen in NASA’s Artemis III mission. In the agency’s revised lunar exploration plans, Artemis III is scheduled to launch no earlier than late 2027. While flying in Earth orbit, it will test out the lunar landing systems along with the Orion crew vehicle.

NASA has granted contracts for these landing systems to both SpaceX and Blue Origin. While the agency originally meant to use a modified version of SpaceX’s Starship on these first Moon missions, delays in that program have given Blue Origin an opportunity to catch up via its Blue Moon lander.

Blue Origin’s inability to launch Blue Moon anytime soon is likely to put the company out of the running for Artemis III. This setback means that Artemis III, and NASA’s entire lunar exploration program, is likely to be dependent on SpaceX for the time being.

While SpaceX had a relatively successful test of its new version of Starship just last week – on May 22, 2026 – it will still need to make significant progress to have a Starship landing system ready to go in only a year. If SpaceX cannot get Starship ready in time, NASA may ultimately need to delay Artemis III until 2028.

Accidents happen – Blue Origin’s New Glenn is not the first rocket to explode, nor will it be the last. In a time when you can see rockets launch nearly every day, this incident serves as a reminder of how hard space exploration is and that successful missions are not something to be taken for granted.

Wendy Whitman Cobb, Professor of Strategy and Security Studies, Air University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.