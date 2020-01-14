Bob Ott leaving Cobb County Commission

In a surprise announcement at Tuesday’s meeting of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners District 2 Commissioner Bob Ott stated that he will not be seeking reelection.

Ott, first elected in 2008, is a pilot for Delta Airlines, and represents the district that includes the Braves’ ballpark and the Cumberland Community Improvement District.

After the meeting Ott announced that Planning Commissioner Andy Smith will be running for his seat.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.