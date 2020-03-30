City of Kennesaw extends business license renewal deadline

The City of Kennesaw issued a press release announcing that business owners within the city have until May 29, 2020 to renew their business licenses without penalty.

The press release announcing the extension also stated:

Currently, business owners can pay their renewal by phone, dropbox, mail or the online payment portal. Online renewals are not available to any business with a privileged license such as Massage Therapy, Bail Bonds, Pawnbroker, Precious Metals and Temporary Use. The City of Kennesaw’s Online Payment Portal can be found at www.kennesaw-ga.gov/payment-center/ For updates from the City of Kennesaw, please visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/covid-19.