Quarantined cruise ship passengers to be brought to Cobb County

A group of cruise ship passengers who are under quarantine due to the COVID-19, or coronavirus, pandemic, will be coming to Dobbins Air Reserve Base. None of them have tested positive for the virus, but they will be tested while at the base.

According to a press release from Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt:

The county has been working with federal and state public health officials to coordinate the effort. Chairman Mike Boyce said the county would provide all public safety, public information, and logistical support necessary for the operation, but believes any risk to the public remains low.

Cavitt wrote that the passengers are mostly from Georgia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The county website published a statement from Gov. Brian Kemp with more details on the passengers:

“I have learned that thirty-four Georgians and additional American citizens from the eastern United States who are currently on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the California coast will be securely transferred to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia. These passengers will undergo testing and be quarantined for possible exposure to COVID-19. They are expected to arrive at Dobbins late Monday, March 9 or early Tuesday, March 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am confident that Dobbins is equipped to provide high-quality care for Americans in need while keeping Georgia families safe, and our state stands ready to assist our federal partners if requested. In the days and weeks ahead, I encourage Georgians to pray for the patients affected by COVID-19 and their healthcare providers. We must continue to support one another, trust the advice of the medical community, and remain vigilant.

“My office remains in constant communication with the Trump administration, lawmakers, and state and local officials to ensure the health and safety of families across Georgia and our country. We will continue to provide updates as soon as they become available,” Kemp said.

Cobb BOC Chairman Mike Boyce released the following video: