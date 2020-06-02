Cobb County School District posts 2020 graduation tribute videos for each high school

The Cobb County School District posted tribute videos for the 2020 graduations for each high school in the system.

According to a press release from the district:

Over the past two weeks, graduates from across the Cobb County School District picked up their diplomas in drive-through parades some of which were capped off with fireworks at the end of the night. As another celebration of the Cobb Schools Class of 2020, the Cobb County School District recently released video tributes for graduates from each of Cobb’s 17 high schools. The video celebrations included video messages from Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, school principals, and members of the high school’s Class of 2020. In addition to photos of all the graduates, the videos also provided a look back at the graduates’ senior year through videos and photos. The Class of 2020 tribute videos are available to watch on the Cobb Schools social media channels, including Youtube and Facebook.

Watch the videos from each of the high schools

Allatoona High School

Campbell High School

Cobb Horizon High School

Harrison High School

Hillgrove High School

Kell High School

Kennesaw Mountain High School

Lassiter High School

McEachern High School

North Cobb High School

Osborne High School

Pebblebrook High School

Pope High School

South Cobb High School

Sprayberry High School