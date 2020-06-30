State Route 360/Macland Road widening and reconstruction project to begin next week

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a press release that a project to widen and reconstruct State Route (SR) 360/Macland Road between the cities of Powder Springs in Cobb County and Hiram in Paulding County will begin next week.

The press release describes the project and the schedule as follows:



Weather permitting, beginning Friday, July 10th contractors will begin phase one which will include vegetation clearing and overhead and underground utility work. This work and future roadway construction will require lane closures to ensure the safety of drivers and workers. Motorists can expect daytime and nighttime lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. In addition, contractors will work daytime and nighttime hours during the weekend.



This $22 million project will widen SR 360/Macland Road between SR 120/Charles Hardy Parkway and SR 176/Lost Mountain Road SW from the existing two lanes to four lanes with a center grassed median and add dedicated turn lanes at key intersections with 5-foot sidewalks on both sides of this east-west corridor.



The project length is approximately 6.2 miles long with 3.1 miles in Paulding County and 3.1 miles in Cobb County. These improvements are needed to accommodate the growing traffic along SR 360, improve mobility between the cities of Dallas and Marietta, and enhance safety on the corridor. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2023.



As always, real-time travel information is available 24-7 through 511. Check 511ga.org or download our app for upcoming lane closures statewide.

