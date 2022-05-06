C.W. Matthews nets another big GDOT contract, this one for bridge replacement on SR 400

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a press release that Marietta-based C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc./Infrastructure Consulting & Engineering, PLLC is the “Apparent Successful Proposer” for the replacement of three bridges on SR 400.

The bridges to be replaced are at Pitts Road, Roberts Drive and Kimball Bridge Road (see map in the press release below).

The company’s bid was $55,115,212.00.

For more details see the GDOT press release reprinted below, and follow the link included:

Advertisement

ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) has announced the Apparent Successful Proposer for the State Route (SR) 400 Phase 1 Design-Build project that will replace three bridges. This project was pulled forward as part of a phased delivery of the planned SR 400 Express Lanes project to leverage a portion of $184 million INFRA grant Georgia DOT received to relieve congestion along this corridor.



Georgia DOT named C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc./Infrastructure Consulting & Engineering, PLLC the Apparent Successful Proposer using a Two Phase, Low Bid (A + B) procurement method for the Design-Build project. This competitive procurement award method notably gives merit to contractor-proposed schedule acceleration to achieve a reduction in delivery time, leading to getting a quality product sooner.



Including the successful proposal, Georgia DOT received six competitive bids to complete final design and construct the project from the following teams:

Archer Western Construction, LLC/Heath & Lineback Engineers, Inc.

C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc/Infrastructure Consulting & Engineering, PLLC

E.R. Snell Contractor, Inc./Michael Baker International, Inc.

Halmar International, LLC/Parsons Transportation Group, Inc.

North Tarrant Infrastructure, LLC/Atlas Technical Consultants, LLC

Wright Brothers Construction Company/Neel-Shaffer, Inc.

More information on the proposers and their bids can be found here: http://www.dot.ga.gov/PartnerSmart/Innovative/DesignBuild/Dashboards/0001757_BidOpeningDashboard_20220429.pdf.



As part of the SR 400 Phase 1 Design-Build project, three bridges – Pitts Road, Roberts Drive, and Kimball Bridge Road – will be replaced with a raised profile to accommodate the future SR 400 Express Lanes. Additionally, multiuse paths will be incorporated into the new bridges in partnership with the City of Sandy Springs and the City of Alpharetta. The construction of the Pitts Road and Kimball Bridge Road bridges will require a detour.

“The new bridges will provide operational and local road improvements in advance of the major express lanes construction,” said Georgia DOT Design-Build Project Manager Rick O’Hara. “The Department was pleased with the number of competitive bids received and looks forward to advancing this important project along a critical corridor in metro Atlanta with the selected Design-Build team.”



Georgia DOT anticipates construction start in early 2023. The project’s substantial completion is expected in 2025. The SR 400 Express Lanes project is currently in the process of procuring a developer and anticipates selecting in 2023. The schedule is subject to change.



Additional information about the project can be found at https://0001757-sr400-phase1db-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/. Further information about Georgia DOT’s Design-Build projects can be accessed at http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Innovative/DesignBuild.