Brendan Murphy to conduct Rental Assistance Information Session

Cobb County Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan F. Murphy will conduct a Rental Assistance Information Session Wednesday, June 24th at 1:00 p.m. in Courtroom M202 of Magistrate Court.

A link will be provided soon to access the session via video conference (we will update this article with the link when it is provided).

Magistrate Court is located at 32 Waddell St SE, Marietta, GA 30090.

The news release about the event describes the program as follows:

The Cobb Co. Board of Commissioners recently appropriated $1.5 million in COVID-19 rental assistance to be administered by the nonprofit Star-C Eviction Relief Fund with a goal of helping to keep families in their homes during the pandemic. At this meeting, a representative from Star-C will present information about their rental assistance program so that eligible landlords can register and tenants will be empowered to encourage their eligible landlords to participate. Cobb Legal Aid will also be present to provide information about legal representation for qualifying tenants.

Magistrate Court is where eviction hearings are held. The hearings have been on hold by emergency order because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but will resume when the order is lifted on July 13.