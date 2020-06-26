GBI Investigates lethal shooting of carjacking suspect by Cobb County officer

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the lethal shooting of a suspect in a carjacking by a Cobb County police officer.

The press release from the GBI decribes the incident and investigation as follows:

On Thursday, June 25, 2020, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Cobb County Police Department to conduct an officer involved shooting investigation.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 6:55 p.m., the Cobb County Police Department (CCPD) received a request from the Atlanta Police Department to check the parking lot of the Publix, 2900 Delk Road, Marietta, Cobb County, Georgia, for a stolen vehicle. When officers arrived at the location and located the stolen vehicle, they were notified by a citizen that they had just been carjacked. Officers obtained a description of the carjacked vehicle and located the vehicle nearby. As officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle fled. Officers pursued the vehicle and at some point during the pursuit, officers learned that the subject, later identified as Martin Humberto Sanchez Fregoso, age 37, of Smyrna was in possession of a rifle. In the area of Powers Ferry Road and Riverbend Club Drive, Atlanta, Cobb County, Fregoso stopped the vehicle, stepped out of the vehicle and discharged a rifle multiple times, striking a CCPD vehicle. Fregoso fled on foot along the Chattahoochee River carrying a rifle and was located behind a dumpster in the Cumberland Chase townhomes. Officers gave verbal commands and Fregoso did not comply. At some point, Fregoso discharged his firearm, striking a CCPD Officer in the head. Officers returned fire, striking Fregoso who died on scene.

The officer was treated at a local area hospital and released.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation of the officer involved shooting. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.