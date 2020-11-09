Loeffler and Perdue launch assault on American democracy

I have always avoided writing opinion in the Cobb County Courier.

And despite the fact that I am personally a Democrat (and have never hidden it when people ask), I have always attempted to be even-handed in my coverage of policy and politics in the local news we cover.

But here I am, writing not only an opinion piece but an endorsement of two senatorial candidates.

So I’ll make it blunt, short and not so sweet.

Loeffler and Perdue’s statement today casting doubt on the votes of millions of Georgians was an assault on democracy.

The spectacle of Georgia’s two sitting U.S. Senators casting doubt upon the American electoral system at a time of extreme polarization in the nation is disgusting and dangerous, and for this reason I’m making a public endorsement of Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

I swore when I began the Courier that I would never endorse candidates. As far as I’m concerned the role of the Courier has always been to report on local institutions and events: land use and zoning, health care in the county, the criminal justice system, elections, and whatever else I have the resources to cover.

But Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue enlisting in Donald Trump’s attempt to refuse to leave office when he’s been defeated decisively in a fair election is a bridge too far.

Trump lost the election. Decisively. He will lose the electoral college, decisively when it convenes.

Every court case he has filed thus far in his tantrum-driven attempt to cling to office has been dismissed.

For Trump to have lost on this wide a scale through the fraud of local election officials would have taken a conspiracy of the proportions claimed by the QAnon nutjobs.

Loeffler and Perdue do not deserve the votes of civic-minded Georgians.

Biden and Harris won Georgia because of the hard work of the individuals who supported them, Trump’s low approval ratings, and changing demographics in the state. And the fact that they got more votes than Trump and Pence.

Not because of widespread fraud.

And the dogwhistle racism which has accompanied the charges of fraud by focusing on Biden’s margins in majority Black cities is something to be rooted out by all ethical officials, not to be encouraged and exploited.

For this reason I encourage all responsible Georgians to cast their votes for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.