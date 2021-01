The DC Police Department announced in a tweet that a Kennesaw woman, Rosanne Boyland, was among the four people who died when Trump supporters entered the Capitol in a protest that ended in rioting and vandalism.

Her death, and two others, have only been described as “medical emergencies.”

Tragically, 4 individuals lost their lives yesterday:



35 y/o Ashli Babbitt of Huntington, MD died of a gunshot wound.



34 y/o Rosanne Boyland of Kennesaw, GA; 55 y/o Kevin Greeson of Athens, AL; and 50 y/o Benjamin Phillips of Ringtown, PA all suffered medical emergencies. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 7, 2021