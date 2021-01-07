Rep. David Scott calls for the removal of Donald Trump

Representative David Scott of Georgia’s 13th Congressional District, which includes South Cobb, issued a statement calling for the removal of President Donald Trump.

The statement is in the aftermath of Trump’s incendiary speech in front of the Capitol yesterday, which resulted in a riot by his supporters.

Trump’s supporters forcibly entered the building, vandalized the chambers, and attempted to intimidate the legislators into refusing to affirm the election of Joseph Biden as president.

Scott wrote in the statement:

“President Donald Trump must be immediately removed from office.

“Yesterday, he attacked the very essence of our nation by instigating a riot against our own U.S. Capitol to try to stop Congress from certifying the electoral college votes and confirmation of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next President and Vice President of the United States.

“He has repeatedly violated the law and violated the will of voters in Georgia and across the country. He violated us in Georgia by demanding that Georgia’s Secretary of State falsify election results and break Georgia laws that I personally helped write in my days in the Georgia legislature as we were battling for voting rights and election rights for our African American citizens of Georgia.

“For the President of the United States to make a phone call urging and threatening Georgia’s Secretary of State to go and find enough votes to make him the winner—this is no less than soliciting election fraud. And it undermines the Democratic process that is both the heart and the soul of our great nation.

“The President has insulted the people of Georgia, and he is an insult to the people of our great nation. It is tearing our nation apart. History books are cluttered with the wreckage of many great nations and civilizations, who were divided against themselves, and have perished. We cannot, and we must not let that happen to our great nation. This must stop now.”