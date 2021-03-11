Rep. David Scott’s office issues statement on passage of American Rescue Plan Act

U.S. Representative David Scott‘s office issued the following press release celebrating the passage of the $1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan Act by the House.
Today, Congressman David Scott (GA-13) was joined by Democrats in the House of Representatives in voting to pass the American Rescue Plan, providing critical support to the millions of families, workers, and communities suffering from the coronavirus pandemic. Congressman Scott, who serves as Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, ushered through $5 billion in critical assistance to provide debt relief, improve land access, and expand opportunities for farmers of color.
“I am incredibly proud to have worked with my colleagues in the House and Senate to ensure the swift passage of the American Rescue Plan. This bill provides tangible, meaningful relief for Black farmers, and provides targeted aid to those communities hit hardest by this public health crisis. Americans across the nation are suffering, and Congress has stepped up to the plate to provide the urgent relief that is needed to meet this moment,” stated Congressman Scott.
Congressman Scott, a senior member of the House Financial Services Committee, also spearheaded the inclusion of $10 billion in homeowner assistance to provide mortgage payment and utility assistance to families struggling to make ends meet.
“We have lost over 525,000 American lives from COVID-19 and more than 29 million people have been infected, and rising food and housing insecurity threaten the foundations of our society,” continued Scott. “House Democrats heeded Americans’ calls for help by passing the American Rescue Plan. Together, we will put an end to this pandemic, rebuild our economy, safely send children back to school, and get Americans back to work.”
In total, more than $8.3 billion dollars in relief aid would be available to Georgia’s 159 counties and cities to prevent laying off workers in health care, transportation, and public safety.
The American Rescue Plan Act includes:
- $1,400 direct payments to Americans, including children, for individuals making less than $75,000 a year and married couples making less than $150,000 a year to help get the economy moving by helping those struggling pay their bills.
- $10 billion Homeowner Assistance Fund to help Americans stay warm and keep a roof over their heads.
- $300/week enhanced unemployment benefits through September 6, 2021.
- $20 billion to mount a national vaccination program toincrease the pipeline of vaccine doses, including $7.5 billion in CDC funding invest in high-quality healthcare, treatments, and telehealth services to address racial disparities and to ensure that vaccines reach communities hit hardest by the pandemic.
- $48.3 billion to increase testing, tracing, and mitigation efforts in order to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for frontline health care workers and first responders.
- $350 billion to provide state, local, territorial, and tribal governments with critical aid to help keep frontline workers on the job.
- Over $125 billion for K-12 schools, $40 billion for colleges, and $39 billion for child care providers to ensure a safe return to in-person learning for students, teachers, and faculty.
- 15% increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through September to help families put food on their table and to alleviate food insecurity.
- $3,600 expanded child tax credit per child under 6 and $3,000 per child from ages 6 to 17 for parents making less than $75,000 or $150,000 per couple to help cut child poverty in half in America.
- $35 billion to strengthen the Affordable Care Act and to ensure that Americans have access to quality and affordable health care services.
- $29 billion to help struggling restaurants that have been restricted by measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.
- $50 billion for the Disaster Relief Fund under the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist in vaccine distribution and public sanitation.
Text of the bill can be viewed here.
