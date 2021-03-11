Rep. David Scott’s office issues statement on passage of American Rescue Plan Act

U.S. Representative David Scott‘s office issued the following press release celebrating the passage of the $1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan Act by the House.

Today, Congressman David Scott (GA-13) was joined by Democrats in the House of Representatives in voting to pass the American Rescue Plan, providing critical support to the millions of families, workers, and communities suffering from the coronavirus pandemic. Congressman Scott, who serves as Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, ushered through $5 billion in critical assistance to provide debt relief, improve land access, and expand opportunities for farmers of color.

“I am incredibly proud to have worked with my colleagues in the House and Senate to ensure the swift passage of the American Rescue Plan. This bill provides tangible, meaningful relief for Black farmers, and provides targeted aid to those communities hit hardest by this public health crisis. Americans across the nation are suffering, and Congress has stepped up to the plate to provide the urgent relief that is needed to meet this moment,” stated Congressman Scott.

Congressman Scott, a senior member of the House Financial Services Committee, also spearheaded the inclusion of $10 billion in homeowner assistance to provide mortgage payment and utility assistance to families struggling to make ends meet.

“We have lost over 525,000 American lives from COVID-19 and more than 29 million people have been infected, and rising food and housing insecurity threaten the foundations of our society,” continued Scott. “House Democrats heeded Americans’ calls for help by passing the American Rescue Plan. Together, we will put an end to this pandemic, rebuild our economy, safely send children back to school, and get Americans back to work.”

In total, more than $8.3 billion dollars in relief aid would be available to Georgia’s 159 counties and cities to prevent laying off workers in health care, transportation, and public safety.

The American Rescue Plan Act includes: