Hot Topics

Renters Right summit in South Cobb

TOPICS:
Monica DeLancy Director of We Thrive in RiversideMonica Delancy -- photo by Larry Felton Johnson

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 11, 2021

Monica DeLancy, the founder and president of the We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association issued the following announcement about a Renter’s Rights Summit to be held March 21:

We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association will be hosting a Renters Rights Summit!


When?  Sunday, March 21, 2021   Time? 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm


Where?  Parkview Apartments, 360 Riverside Parkway, Austell, Georgia


This event will feature up to date information about Covid 19 rental assistance, resources for food and utilities, and the eviction moratorium.
All attendees are requested to wear masks for this event.


Monica DeLancy is the founder of We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association and believes that housing for working families is a MUST for any stable and thriving community.

“People who earn $10 an hour and less than $40,000 a year  will still need a place to live-beyond the pandemic,” says Ms. DeLancy.

For more information about the Renters Rights Summit, contact Monica DeLancy @ 770-369-6531 or visit www.wethriverenters.com

Advertisement
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

1 Comment on "Renters Right summit in South Cobb"

  1. Anita Allen | March 11, 2021 at 4:52 pm | Reply

    Hello,
    My tenant rights was violated while i rented a house. I’ve been looking for someone to help me prove it.can i get help here? No one will help me.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.