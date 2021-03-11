Renters Right summit in South Cobb

Monica DeLancy, the founder and president of the We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association issued the following announcement about a Renter’s Rights Summit to be held March 21:

We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association will be hosting a Renters Rights Summit!



When? Sunday, March 21, 2021 Time? 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm



Where? Parkview Apartments, 360 Riverside Parkway, Austell, Georgia



This event will feature up to date information about Covid 19 rental assistance, resources for food and utilities, and the eviction moratorium.

All attendees are requested to wear masks for this event.



Monica DeLancy is the founder of We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association and believes that housing for working families is a MUST for any stable and thriving community.

“People who earn $10 an hour and less than $40,000 a year will still need a place to live-beyond the pandemic,” says Ms. DeLancy.



For more information about the Renters Rights Summit, contact Monica DeLancy @ 770-369-6531 or visit www.wethriverenters.com