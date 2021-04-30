UPDATED: Cobb Superior Court evacuated after individuals exposed to a white powder

UPDATE: According to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office the white powder in the envelope has been tested and deemed non-hazardous. The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an investigation. The streets are still closed but will be opened soon.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office announced that Cobb Superior Court has been evacuated and one person transported to the hospital.

Marietta Fire Chief Tim Milligan, who is handling communications on the incident, told the Courier that neither the person transported to the hospital nor the people under observation onsite are exhibiting any symptoms, and are under observation as a precaution.

The public information release is reprinted below. This is an ongoing incident and we will provide more information as it becomes available:

Marietta, GA (April 30, 2021) –Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies evacuated the Cobb County Superior Court Clerk’s office at approximately 11:15 a.m., Friday, April 30. Staff was exposed to a white powder found in a mailed envelope. Marietta Police Department’s Hazmat unit is on the scene. One individual was transported to the hospital, and three others remain onsite for further observation. Streets surrounding the Superior Court are blocked off at this time. We will provide an update as soon as additional information is available.