Georgia gasoline prices remain steady

According to a press release from Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia prices at the pump remained steady over the past week in Georgia.

Georgia motorists are paying an average price of $2.70 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, the same price AAA reported last week. Today’s statewide average is 4 cents less than one month ago, and $1.03 more than the same time last year.

“For a second week in a row Georgia motorists saw minimal or no change at the pumps,” Waiters wrote in the press release. “We anticipate demand will continue to grow throughout the month as vaccinations become more widely available, which indicates gas prices may rise in the coming weeks.”

What trends are ahead in gasoline prices?

According to the press release:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 1 cent to $2.87. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 300,000 barrels (bbl) to 234.9 million bbl last week. The increase helped to minimize pump price increases as demand increased from 8.78 million barrels a day to 8.94 million barrels a day. Continued growth in total domestic supply will likely help to keep pump prices in check through the weekend.

Prices in Cobb County

Average gasoline prices in Cobb County are holding steady at about the state average. AAA reports this morning that the average for regular unleaded is $2.692, not substantially different from the state average price.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.