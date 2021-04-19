Three Cobb students graduate from Model Atlanta Regional Commission

Three students from Cobb County recently graduated from the Model Atlanta Regional Commission, a youth leadership program.

The Atlanta Regional Commission distributed the following press release describing the program, and where to get information about signing up for the upcoming program:

(Atlanta – April 19, 2021) – Three high school students who live in Cobb County were recently among 29 from across the region who graduated from the Model Atlanta Regional Commission (MARC) youth leadership program.

The Cobb graduates were:

· Natalie Ajemian, Wheeler High School (STEM Magnet)

· Samar Kibe, The Lovett School

· Lindsey Sanders, Campbell High School

“I commend the work and collaboration these young leaders put into the MARC program,” said Kerry Armstrong, ARC board chair. “The insights they bring to the challenges facing our region is refreshing, and make me feel optimistic about our future.”

MARC students explored real-world issues such as housing affordability, responsible water usage, and the impact of limited transportation options as part of the six-month program. They spoke with local changemakers about equity and resilience and offered their own reflections on ways we as a region can better serve our diverse population.

While the 2020-2021 program was moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students were also invited to participate in self-guided activities such as a walkability audit of their neighborhoods.

“MARC really opened my eyes to the complexity of regional planning and how it can be used to improve people’s lives in myriad ways,” said Nicolas Miranda, a student at Harvester Christian Academy. “It’s very worthwhile if you want to learn why metro Atlanta has the problems it does and consider what we can do to alleviate them.”

The MARC program is accepting applications for the 2021-22 class through June 4.

About MARC 2021-2022