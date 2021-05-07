Hot Topics

North Cobb Parkway will have flagging to slow traffic for resurfacing Friday night

TOPICS:
roadwork equipment in article about Macland Roadroadwork equipment (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 7, 2021

Georgia DOT contractors will flag traffic on North Cobb Parkway tonight as resurfacing continues from Barrett Parkway in Cobb County to the Bartow County line.

This stretch of SR 3/North Cobb Parkway is approximately 10 miles long.   
                         
A press release from the GDOT describes the work as follows:

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, flaggers will slow and direct traffic on N. Cobb Parkway northbound and southbound in the project area from 9:00 p.m. on Friday, May 7 until 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning.  These flagging operations will help ensure the safety of drivers and workers as crews begin milling, inlay and resurfacing operations on the roadway.  
 
This $6.6 million resurfacing project is scheduled for completion in summer 2021.

Advertisement
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "North Cobb Parkway will have flagging to slow traffic for resurfacing Friday night"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.