Powder Springs Carnival canceled

Due to a tragic auto accident that took the life of the wife of the carnival owner, and left his son with life-threatening injuries, the Powder Springs Carnival has been canceled. The SpringsFest celebration will still take place.

The City of Powder Springs issued the following statement:

Lawrence Carr, owner of Carr Carnival, and his family were involved in a car crash that recently claimed the life of his wife, while his son remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Carr initially thought that he would carry on with the carnival but informed organizers Friday that he would not be able to move forward with the event. Ricketts Rhodes Events, which was managing event preparations, contacted multiple operators in an effort to book a replacement company to put on the carnival but none had availability nor the capacity to mobilize in a short amount of time.

The annual SpringsFest on the 4th event will be held as scheduled. It is from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 4. Additional details are at springsfest4th.com.

The City of Powder Springs and Ricketts Rhodes Events express their condolences to the Carr family, their affected friends and acquaintances.