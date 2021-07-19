Cobb police announce fall session of Citizens Public Safety Academy

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the Cobb County Department of Public Safety is accepting applications for the popular Citizens Public Safety Academy.

The sessions start on Wednesday September 8 at 6 p.m and last 13 weeks.

For more detailed information, and instructions on registering, read the public information release reprinted below:

The Cobb County Department of Public Safety (DPS) will host its fall session of the Citizens Public Safety Academy (CPSA) starting Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 6 p.m. The 13-week program provides an opportunity for Cobb County citizens to get an inside look into the many facets of public safety. Participants will learn how Police, Fire, Animal Services, and 911 departments are organized and the important role each one plays to ensure the safety of all the citizens of Cobb County.

In order to participate, interested citizens need to be at least 21 years of age and either live in Cobb County, work for Cobb County Government, or work for Cobb County Schools.

The start date is Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Cobb County Public Safety Police Academy located at 2435 East West Connector, Austell Ga, 30106.

All applicants must fill out an application and undergo a background check. The application can be emailed or picked up in person at the Police Academy (2435 East West Connector). Applicants can email Sergeant Verola at Victor.Verola@cobbcounty.org to receive an emailed copy of the application. However, the completed application will need to be taken to the Cobb County Internal Affairs Department located at 545 South Fairground Street, Marietta, Ga, 30060. Applicants will need to bring their driver’s license. The deadline to register is September 1, 2021 at 3 p.m.

The first night of the CPSA will meet at the Cobb County Public Safety Police Academy at 6 p.m. Participants will meet the training staff, receive a brief presentation, and tour the Academy grounds. All subsequent classes will be conducted every Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at other various Cobb County Public Safety locations. Graduation will be on the 13th week of the course.

A few of the planned activities include:

· Meeting with distinguished member of the Public Safety Department.

· Touring the 911 Communications Center and the Animal Services facility.

· Receiving demonstrations from DPS Police Training on firearms safety and defensive tactics.

· Participating in classes from the Fire Department Special Operations (Hazardous Materials, Heavy Rescue Squad, etc).

The complete schedule will be provided on the first night along with additional information.

If you have any questions about the Cobb County Citizens Public Safety Academy, please contact the Police Academy at 770-499-4100.