Cobb police report homicide on Old Concord Road

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred on Old Concord Road on Saturday, July 17, just before midnight.

The public information release described the homicide as follows:

Officers initially responded to a call of a person stabbed at [address redacted by the Cobb County Courier] Old Concord Rd Apt. [address redacted by the Cobb County Courier] They found 28-year-old Oscar Hernandez inside the apartment with multiple injuries. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and Mr. Hernandez died at the scene. This investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives at 770-499-4111 or cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.

Crimes Against Persons Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit that according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”