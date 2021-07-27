Hot Topics

Marietta City Council Committee meetings this evening

photo of Marietta City HallMarietta City Hall -- photo by Larry Felton Johnson

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson July 27, 2021

You can’t really claim to be a truly hard-core political junkie if you don’t keep up with governmental committee meetings.

This afternoon the committees of the Marietta City Council will meet.

The city posted the following announcement on its website:

MARIETTA – Marietta City Council will meet for committee meetings Tuesday, July 27, 2021 beginning at 5:15 p.m. All meetings take place in the City Council chamber located on the lobby level of City Hall, 205 Lawrence St.

Meetings

  • Public invited to attend or watch virtually 
  • Agendas posted online before meetings
  • Will be broadcast live and archived for future viewing on city’s website, mariettaga.gov

Informal discussion

  • Immediately following the meetings
  • Council chamber  
  • Agenda: informal discussion and socializing

Kidding aside, committee meetings are where many of the important decisions made by local government are made, and it’s a good exercise in civic participation to familiarize yourself with what they do.

This afternoon the following committees will meet:

Jul 27, 2021  — Finance and Investment Committee Meeting
Jul 27, 2021  —  Personnel and Insurance Committee
Jul 27, 2021  —  Parks, Recreation and Tourism Committee
Jul 27, 2021  —  Judicial Legislative Committee
Jul 27, 2021  —  Public Works Committee
Jul 27, 2021  —  Public Safety Committee
Jul 27, 2021  —  Special Called Council Meeting Work Session
