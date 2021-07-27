More rental assistance available in Cobb County

[UPDATE: Monica DeLancy of the We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association pointed out that the phone number for Hope Atlanta was outdated, and the liveSafe Resources is not a point of contact for the two programs outlined in the article. CDBG office has updated their flyer, and we have updated the article]

Cobb County announced on its website that more rental assistance is available in Cobb County, and there is no requirement that the renter is suffering a hardship directly related to COVID-19 for these particular programs.

Rental assistance has become particularly important due to the impending eviction crisis brought on by COVID-related economic disruptions. Cobb County Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan Murphy recently testified before the Second White House Eviction Prevention Convening about the county’s efforts to lessen the impact of residents behind in their rent.

“Cobb County’s Community Development Block Grant office has access to more rental relief grants. Unlike other programs that the county has partnered with, these grants do NOT require COVID-19 hardship to access the relief funds,” the announcement stated.

The non-COVID-related assistance is available through the Community Development Block Grant program.

The two programs listed include:

HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) Program described as follows:

The primary purpose of the HOME Program is to expand affordable housing options for persons of low and moderate-income. A HOME eligible activity, Tenant Based Rental Assistance(TBRA), provides monthly rental assistance, security & utility deposits for clients with income at or below 80% AMI.

Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) Program described as follows:

The primary purpose of the ESG Program is to assist people in quickly regaining stability in permanent housing after experiencing a housing crisis and/or homelessness. Homelessness prevention activities serve clients who are at-risk of becoming homeless and with incomes at or below 30% AMI.

To apply for these funds contact one of the following organizations:

HOPE Atlanta 404-817-7070

Latin American Association 404-638-1800

MUST Ministries 770-427-9862

St. Vincent de Paul Georgia 678-892-6163

Center for Family Resources 770-428-2601

Zion Baptist Church 770-427-8749

Zion Keepers 678-388-0218