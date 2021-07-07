Third victim in Pinetree Country Club homicides identified

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, investigators have positively identified the third victim from Saturday’s triple homicide at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw.

Henry Valdez, 46, of California, was one of three men discovered when Cobb police responded to a report of shootings at the country club on Saturday.

Valdez and Paul Pierson, 76, of Kansas, were discovered dead at the scene, in a truck owned by Pierson. Eugene Stiller, 46, an employee of the country club, was found, also dead, on the golf course.

The original public information release from the Cobb County Police Department is reprinted below for background:

Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives and numerous other special units continue to work on active leads in the homicide case from Saturday, July 3rd, 2021 at Pinetree County Club at 3400 McCollum Parkway in Kennesaw, Georgia. Current information reveals there is not an active threat to the public at large and there was not a directed threat to residents of the neighborhood. Instead, detectives have learned that Mr. Siller happened upon a crime in progress involving the unknown suspect and the two deceased males who were found in the pickup truck. It does not appear Siller was in any way targeted, but rather was killed because he witnessed an active crime taking place. The two other deceased males who were found in the truck, Paul Pierson and the unidentified male, appear to have no relation to the location at all. Detectives, along with numerous other special units, continue to follow active leads in this case. We are aware that the public has many questions, the most pressing one being why this happened; however, it is too early in the investigation to speculate as to motive. We will provide updates once we have additional information. Anyone with information about this active investigation is asked to contact our detectives at 770-499-4111 or at cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.