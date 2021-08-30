Registration open for Marietta’s “Scarecrows in the Square”

The City of Marietta announced the 16th annual Scarecrows in the Square contest, brought to you by the Parks and Recreation Department.

For more details, and a registration link, read the news release from the City of Marietta website, reprinted below:

MARIETTA – Registration is now open for the City of Marietta’s Parks and Recreation Department’s 16th Annual Scarecrows in the Square contest. Please remember each group or organization must register by September 24, 2021, to decorate a Scarecrow on the Square by displaying your group, business or school’s creativity and personality via a scarecrow! Registration forms are available online for the public scarecrow contest. Entries will be judged on originality, construction and presentation. Creators are urged to use a theme and name that showcases the business or group’s personality. While there is a $25 entry fee for each scarecrow in the public scarecrow contest, there is no entry fee for school scarecrows. All scarecrows must be completed and displayed during the week of September 27th through October 1st. Winners of the contest will be announced online on October 16, 2021. More info: Marietta’s Parks and Recreation Department, 770-794-5601

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

