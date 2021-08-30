The Home Depot to present at Goldman Sachs retail conference

According to a press-release from Cobb County-headquartered retail giant The Home Depot, their board chairman and Chief Executive Officer Craig Menear will deliver a presentation at the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Virtual Conference.

Ted Decker, the company’s president and Chief Operating Officer (COO) will also present.

The Home Depot is one of the largest employers in Cobb County.

ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The Home Depot®, the world’s largest home improvement retailer, today announced that Craig Menear, chairman and CEO, and Ted Decker, president & chief operating officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Virtual Conference. The presentation will begin at 12:50 p.m. ET on Friday, September 10, 2021. The presentation will be webcast live at http://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations. A link will be displayed under “Events and Presentations.” The webcast will be archived and available at the same location approximately one hour after conclusion of the live event.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot was founded in 1978 after co-founders Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from the Handy Andy home improvement chain in southern California.

The decided to go into business together, and opened three stores in Atlanta, and experienced rapid growth.

According to company promotional materials:

The Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement specialty retailer. The Company operates a total of 2,298 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2020, The Home Depot had sales of $132.1 billion and earnings of $12.9 billion. The Company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor’s 500 index.