Deliberate ramming of vehicle leads to death in Marietta

Sgt Jared Rakestraw of the Marietta Police Department reported in a public information release that charges have been filed against a man who allegedly used his car as a weapon, striking a car occupied by his fiance, leading to the death of a man in the front passenger side of the vehicle the fiance was driving.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

The public information release described the details as follows:

The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is currently investigating a fatal collision that occurred on August 31, 2021, at 0633 hours, on Powder Springs Street near South Marietta Parkway. The initial on-scene investigation revealed that a 2013 Kia Optima, driven by 42-year-old Jodie Wasson of Austell, was traveling south on Powder Springs Street near South Marietta Parkway. A 1994 Toyota Corolla, occupied by 25-year-old Carese Wright (driver) of Marietta and 24-year-old Alexus Hickling (front passenger) of College Park, was traveling north on Powder Springs Street. Wright’s vehicle was intentionally struck by another vehicle, driven by Wright’s fiancé ([name redacted by the Courier]), which caused it to lose control and cross into oncoming southbound traffic in front of Wasson’s Kia Optima. The passenger’s side area of Wright’s vehicle was struck by the Kia Optima. The passenger in the Toyota Corolla, Alexus Hickling, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the impact. Carese Wright sustained critical injuries and is still receiving medical treatment. Wasson sustained minor injuries. [name redacted by the Courier] initially left the scene of the collision but returned a short time later; he was not injured. This collision/intentional striking between Wright and [name redacted by the Courier] was a continuation of a domestic violence incident that escalated through the night and into the morning of the crash. The crash investigation led investigators to ultimately charge [name redacted by the Courier] with the incident. An arrest warrant, which is attached to this release, was obtained for the following charges:

Malice Murder (F)

Aggravated Battery (F)

Battery – Substantial Physical Harm (M)

Terroristic Threats (F)

Reckless Driving (M)

Aggravated Assault – Intent to Murder (F)

Hit and Run (F)

False Statements (F)

[name redacted by the Courier] is currently in custody at Cobb County’s Adult Detention Center and is being held without bond. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact STEP Investigator St. Onge at 770-794-5352.