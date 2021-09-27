Kennesaw holding wheelchair motocross clinic for fourth year

The City of Kennesaw, in partnership with the Life Rolls On Foundation (LRO) will host an Inclusive Wheelchair Motocross (WCMX) Clinic entitled “They Will Skate Again.”

This is the fourth annual event cosponsored by the city.

The clinic is open to athletes of all abilities and ages, ad will be held at Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Hwy NW, on Saturday, October 23 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“We are excited to partner with Life Rolls On to provide the life-changing and skills-enhancing “They Will Skate Again” event to the Kennesaw community and beyond,” stated Steven Roberts, Kennesaw Parks & Recreation Director for the press release announcing the clinic.. “This is a great event to showcase Kennesaw’s inclusive Skatepark.”

The press release gives the following information about the event.

Adaptive skaters are encouraged to bring a helmet, knee and elbow pads, and of course, their fastest wheels. Breakfast snacks and lunch will be served for registered athletes and volunteers and water will be available. While this is a free event, athletes and volunteers are required to register at: www.LifeRollsOn.org/Atlanta.

Supporting sponsors include Wellspect and the Jason Mraz Foundation.

For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.

About the Life Rolls On Foundation

The press release includes the following information about LRO:

Founded in 2001, by world champion quadriplegic surfer Jesse Billauer, LRO Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to improving quality of life for young people affected by spinal cord injury and beyond.

The LRO website states the following about “They Will Skate Again”:

Life Rolls On made history – again! – in 2010, creating the first skate clinic for people living with paralysis. Hosted annually at the world famous Venice Beach Skate Park in Venice, California, this event is nothing short of epic. In 2017, we introduced this quality of life event to Atlanta, Georgia, and in 2020, we were ready to roll to New York City. They Will Skate Again attracts everyone from little shredders to serious pros. Participation is always FREE. Life Rolls On provides expert instruction, hundreds of volunteers, awesome food, DJ music and an awards ceremony.