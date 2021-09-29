Powder Springs National Night Out to take place in person this year

The Powder Springs Police Department, with help from other departments in city government, will hold the city’s National Night Out event on Tuesday October 5, from 6-8 p.m. at Thurman Springs Park.

Last year the celebration was held virtually due to the pandemic, but this year the event returns to in-person.

National Night Out is a yearly event organized to foster police-community relations. Various towns, cities and counties hold their events at dates of their own choosing.

According to the press release from the City of Powder Springs, the city’s event typically draws 300-400 attendees.

Guests are encouraged to socially distance and mask up for the event.

The press release for told about some of the features attendees should expect:

Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available, with the event also featuring public safety demonstrations from Powder Springs Police and other agencies in and around Cobb County, a bouncy house for children and music.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Powder Springs is among the thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide that hold National Night Out events, with the city holding its event each year on the first Tuesday in October. Other communities may reserve the first Tuesday in August for their celebrations.

About the City of Powder Springs

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following profile of the City of Powder Springs:

2019 Population Estimates 15,758

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 69,807

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 6.9 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 93.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 2.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 167,500

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 5,426

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 1,775

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 33,000

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 30,607

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 1,127

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 87.6 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates