Hot Topics

One arrest, second suspect sought in home invasion armed robbery in Powder Springs

TOPICS:
Powder Springs police SUV in front of brick clothing storePowder Springs police vehicle (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson August 12, 2022

The Powder Springs Police Department announced in a public information release that around 12:31 a.m. this morning police received a call that a home invasion and armed robbery took place on Silvery Way in the City of Powder Springs.

The victim told the responding officers that a male used a pry bar to gain entry to the house, robbed him at gunpoint, and fled in a dark-colored sedan driven by a second suspect.

Powder Springs police were able to obtain a tag number and alerted surrounding agencies.

The Cobb County Police Department saw the vehicle on the East West Connector. Police pursued and the chase entered the City of Atlanta. One of the suspects left the vehicle when it briefly stopped and was detained. The other suspect fled on foot at a different location in the City of Atlanta and is still being sought.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Captain Holcombe with the Powder Springs Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 770-943-1616.

About the City of Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in September of 1883.

The City Councils is as follows:

MayorAl Thurman
Councilman Ward 1 and Mayor Pro TemHenry Lust
Councilwoman Ward 2Doris Dawkins
Councilman Ward 3Dwayne Green
Councilman Post 1 At LargePatrick Bordelon
Councilwoman Post 2 At LargePatricia Wisdom

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs:

Population
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)17,083
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)16,901
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)1.1%
Population, Census, April 1, 202016,887
Population, Census, April 1, 201013,940
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent6.6%
Persons under 18 years, percent24.3%
Persons 65 years and over, percent14.6%
Female persons, percent56.8%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent34.2%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)56.0%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)1.3%
Asian alone, percent(a)1.5%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.0%
Two or More Races, percent2.9%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)14.7%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent29.5%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20201,356
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-20209.6%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)X
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202080.1%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$181,000
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,328
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$453
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,296
Building permits, 2021X
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-20205,570
Persons per household, 2016-20202.72
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202089.1%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202015.2%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202094.6%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202091.1%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202094.1%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202039.4%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20208.6%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent9.4%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202067.6%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202063.5%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)29,526
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)39,184
Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)7,540
Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)181,543
Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)$12,102
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202037.6
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$72,810
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$32,601
Persons in poverty, percent6.3%
Businesses
Total employer establishments, 2020X
Total employment, 2020X
Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)X
Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020X
Total nonemployer establishments, 2019X
All employer firms, Reference year 2017300
Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017134
Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S
Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S
Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017170
Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S
Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017247
Geography
Population per square mile, 20202,288.5
Population per square mile, 20101,944.7
Land area in square miles, 20207.38
Land area in square miles, 20107.17
Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles