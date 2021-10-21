Chance of severe thunderstorms in Cobb today

We can expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of thunderstorms today in Cobb County, according to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service.

The high temperature is expected to be around 74 F.

The NWS also posted a hazardous weather condition alert for north Georgia including Cobb County due to the possible thunderstorms and wind gusts.

The report stated:

A few storms could be strong to severe this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning.

7-Day forecast

The following is the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Monday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.