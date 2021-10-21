Cobb Senior Services Seeks Santas

What better way to celebrate the holiday season by becoming a Santa for a Cobb senior citizen?

Cobb County posted the following notice to its Facebook site highlighting this important program:

Start the spirit of the season early this year by becoming a Cobb County Senior Santa. Anyone can take part in the Cobb County Senior Services program by adopting a senior, donating gift cards or just donating funds. Senior Santa exists to spread holiday cheer to isolated seniors who might not otherwise receive a gift or a visit from a family member during the holidays. Gift cards to Kroger, Publix, Wal-Mart or Target allow the senior to purchase much-needed items. Donating Funds can be done online at this address: bit.ly/2Z6zjSo If you choose to adopt a senior, the program will provide you with a wish list and you can purchase items from their list, then bring them to Cobb Senior Services at 1150 Powder Springs St, Marietta, for delivery. The deadline to drop off items is Nov. 19. For more information and to get a list of one of our current clients, please call Andrea Rapowitz at 770-528-1445.

About Cobb County Senior Services

According to their mission statement:

Cobb Senior Services’ mission is to improve the quality of life for the 55+ community and their families through innovative programs, resources & community partnerships.

Our primary goal is to assist our clients and their families in their efforts to remain independent through affordable transportation, nutrition, recreation, education, socialization, exercise and in-home services. Additionally, we provide outreach to veterans, volunteer opportunities and connection to various resources and services in the area.

Cobb Senior Services manages the following senior centers: Freeman Poole Center, the North Cobb Senior Center, the Senior Wellness Center, the Tim D. Lee Senior Center, and the West Cobb Senior Center.

In addition to the senior centers, there are three neighborhood centers, in Austell and Marietta, and one in the North Cobb Senior Center.