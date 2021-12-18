Cobb Sheriff increases deputy presence at Town Center and Cumberland malls.

According to a public information release from Sgt. Jeremy Blake of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, the presence of Sheriff’s deputies in the vicinity of the two largest shopping malls in Cobb County, Cumberland and Town Center, will be increased for the holiday season.

The public information release reads as follows:

(MARIETTA, GA) – The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has increased personnel present in the Cumberland Mall and Town Center Mall areas through the remainder of the holiday shopping season.

Starting Monday, December 13, and continuing through December 31, deputies assigned to Uniform Patrol and the Fugitive Apprehension and Support Team (F.A.S.T.) are conducting routine patrols in the busy shopping areas around Cumberland and Town Center Malls. While the Sheriff’s Office is not aware of any threats, the sheriff wants to provide a safe atmosphere for those completing their holiday shopping.

“We know the holiday season can be a stressful time,” said Sheriff Craig Owens. “This increase in patrol is meant to ease shoppers’ minds as they complete their last minute holiday tasks.”

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind shoppers to continue practicing safe habits while they are out. Do not leave packages in plain sight in your vehicle, always lock your car doors, do not leave vehicles running unattended, and remember where you parked.

Shoppers are encouraged to call 9-1-1 if they see something suspicious or believe they may have witnessed a crime. If you see something, say something.