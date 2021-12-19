Cobb weather December 19

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, there will be cloudy skies in Cobb County with a 40 percent chance of rain. The expected high temperature is around 55 degrees.

There is a hazardous weather outlook of dense fog Sunday morning in north Georgia but mostly east and south of I-85.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Overnight A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 52. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 a.m.. Patchy dense fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 51. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Christmas Day Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.