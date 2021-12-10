Cobb weather December 10

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, it should be rainy in the morning, cloudy in the afternoon here in Cobb County, with a high near 59.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Overnight A 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday Rain likely, mainly before 10am. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before midnight. Patchy fog before 3am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 64 by 5am. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 69. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 36.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.