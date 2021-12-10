Hot Topics

Powder Springs police investigate homicide

Powder Springs police SUV in front of brick clothing storePowder Springs police vehicle (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 10, 2021

The City of Powder Springs issued the following public information release about a suspected homicide in the city:

Powder Springs Police are investigating a homicide reported Thursday morning, with the sole suspect in the case reported by Henry County Police as being shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in their jurisdiction.

According to Police Chief Lane Cadwell, Powder Springs officers about 10 a.m. Thursday responded to a welfare check in the 3800 block of Equity Lane, where they found a deceased woman in a townhome residence. Information was developed on a suspect, who was then tracked to Henry County. There, sometime Thursday, he was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting with Henry County Police. 

The GBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting in Henry County, Cadwell said. Additional information on the Henry County incident should be directed to Henry County Police and the GBI.

Cadwell said there is no danger to the public in connection to the Powder Springs homicide.

About the City of Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in September of 1883.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs:

2019 Population Estimates 15,758

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 69,807

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 6.9 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 93.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 2.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 167,500

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 5,426

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 1,775

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 33,000

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 30,607

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 1,127

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 87.6 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

