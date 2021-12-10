Powder Springs police investigate homicide

The City of Powder Springs issued the following public information release about a suspected homicide in the city:
Powder Springs Police are investigating a homicide reported Thursday morning, with the sole suspect in the case reported by Henry County Police as being shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in their jurisdiction.
According to Police Chief Lane Cadwell, Powder Springs officers about 10 a.m. Thursday responded to a welfare check in the 3800 block of Equity Lane, where they found a deceased woman in a townhome residence. Information was developed on a suspect, who was then tracked to Henry County. There, sometime Thursday, he was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting with Henry County Police.
The GBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting in Henry County, Cadwell said. Additional information on the Henry County incident should be directed to Henry County Police and the GBI.
Cadwell said there is no danger to the public in connection to the Powder Springs homicide.
