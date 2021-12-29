Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County: thunderstorms with possible high winds and flooding

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, Cobb County could experience severe thunderstorms with high winds, and possibly even tornados and flooding over the next few days.

The Hazardous Weather Outlook reads as follows:

.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight... Thunderstorms will be possible across north and central Georgia today and tonight. The primary threats will be gusty to damaging winds, a brief tornado, periods of heavy rain, and occasional cloud-to-ground lightning. Isolated flooding will be possible where the heaviest rain occurs across north Georgia. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday... There is a chance for thunderstorms Thursday for north and central Georgia. The primary threats will be gusty to damaging winds, a brief tornado, periods of heavy rain, and occasional cloud-to-ground lightning. Additional rounds of thunderstorms are possible Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Some of the storms on Saturday may be severe. There is also a possibility for some mixed wintry precipitation in far northern Georgia overnight Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Stay tuned to the latest forecasts throughout the week for more details.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Overnight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

New Year’s Day Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday A chance of showers before 4pm, then a chance of rain, mainly between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night A 10 percent chance of rain before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 28.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 50.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.