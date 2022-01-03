Downed trees in Cobb County in aftermath of windy weather

Cobb County reported on social media that the count of trees across roadways is up to seven as the result of the heavy winds we experienced overnight.

UPDATE (815 A.M.) – The count is now up to seven trees in roadway, including on Cobb Place Blvd, Mayes Road, and Autumn Chase. Some of these roads may be closed during the cleanup. https://t.co/sl5yiiCI25 — Cobb County, GA (@cobbcountygovt) January 3, 2022

The county reports that the Cobb DOT has not observed slick roadways, which were the subject of a hazardous weather alert from the National Weather Services, but the heavy winds had downed trees.

Here are today’s hazardous weather outlooks:

Wind Advisory

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY… * WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN…Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees or limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia

. .DAY ONE…

Today and Tonight…

Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph are possible through this morning as the weather system exits the state. These winds may bring down trees or limbs, and in some cases result in power outages. The Wind Advisory expires at noon. .

DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…

Tuesday through Sunday… There is a possibility for some mixed wintry precipitation in far north Georgia late Wednesday into early Thursday and again Thursday night into early Friday. Accumulations are not expected at this time. Stay tuned to the latest forecast through the week for more details. .

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT… Spotter activation is not requested but spotters are encouraged to submit reports of winter weather through the web by going to weather.gov/atlanta. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.