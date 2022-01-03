Marjorie Taylor Greene says Communists took away her Twitter

In an absolutely normal, not at all bat-shit crazy statement issued on her telegram account, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who will take her place as one of Cobb County’s representatives in the U.S. Congress under the Georgia legislature’s most recent Jim Crow redistricting maps, calmly explained why she was removed from Twitter.

The statement reads as follows:

Maxine Waters can go to the streets and threaten violence on Twitter, Kamala and Ilhan can bail out Black Lives Matter terrorists on Twitter, CNN and the rest of the Democrat Propaganda Media can spread Russia collusion lies, and just yesterday the Chief spokesman for terrorist IRGC can tweet mourning Soleimani, but I get suspended for tweeting VAERS statistics.

Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth.

That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies. They can’t successfully complete a Communist revolution when people tell the truth.

Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big Tech can’t stop the truth. Communist Democrats can’t stop the truth.

I stand with the truth and the people. We will overcome!

FYI, VAERS statistics do not accurately reflect the safety of vaccines, despite the misuse of those numbers by anti-vaxxers and other crackpots.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which collects the VAERS data, has the following disclaimer on their website:

VAERS accepts reports of adverse events and reactions that occur following vaccination. Healthcare providers, vaccine manufacturers, and the public can submit reports to the system. While very important in monitoring vaccine safety, VAERS reports alone cannot be used to determine if a vaccine caused or contributed to an adverse event or illness. The reports may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental, or unverifiable. In large part, reports to VAERS are voluntary, which means they are subject to biases. This creates specific limitations on how the data can be used scientifically. Data from VAERS reports should always be interpreted with these limitations in mind.