Gasoline prices in Georgia continue slow decline perhaps partly due to Omicron

Gasoline prices in Georgia continued a slow decline over the past week, and it may be in part due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.09 per gallon for regular unleaded.

“While pump prices are anticipated to increase in the new year, fluctuations in the price of crude oil, and the impact of the COVID-19 omicron variant may result in lower gas prices for Georgians this week,” said Waiters.

Prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.156 at the time of this writing, about seven cents more expensive than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

Regional Prices

Atlanta– $3.14

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($3.18), Brunswick ($3.16), and Athens ($3.15).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Albany ($2.92), Warner Robins ($2.94), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.96).

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 1 cent to $3.28. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA) the price of crude oil dropped more than $11 in early December from its average of $81 per barrel in November. If we see prices start to push back up into the 80s it’s a strong indication pump prices will start to climb in 2022.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.