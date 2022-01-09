Kennesaw annual book swap January 22

The City of Kennesaw issued the following press release about its annual Book Swap:

Kennesaw, GA (January 7, 2022) — Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will host its annual Book Swap event at the new Recreation Center at Adams Park on Saturday, January 22, from 8 to 11 a.m.

Area residents interested in participating can drop off gently used hardcover or paperback books, music CDs, DVD movies and vinyl records January 19 & 20 from noon to 8 p.m. and receive a ticket redeemable for the same number of items during “open swap” time on January 22. Books must have their front and back covers intact and be in good condition. CDs, DVDs and vinyl records must be in their original cases and fully operable. Magazines, software, VHS or cassette tapes, adult content, unauthorized or illegal material will not be accepted.

Items will be organized into the following categories: Fiction, Children, Teen, Non-Fiction, DVDs and CDs/Vinyl. This swap is completely free; items cannot be purchased with money. Any remaining items left at the end of the swap will be donated.