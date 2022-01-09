Kennesaw annual book swap January 22

The City of Kennesaw issued the following press release about its annual Book Swap:
Kennesaw, GA (January 7, 2022) — Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will host its annual Book Swap event at the new Recreation Center at Adams Park on Saturday, January 22, from 8 to 11 a.m.
Area residents interested in participating can drop off gently used hardcover or paperback books, music CDs, DVD movies and vinyl records January 19 & 20 from noon to 8 p.m. and receive a ticket redeemable for the same number of items during “open swap” time on January 22. Books must have their front and back covers intact and be in good condition. CDs, DVDs and vinyl records must be in their original cases and fully operable. Magazines, software, VHS or cassette tapes, adult content, unauthorized or illegal material will not be accepted.
Items will be organized into the following categories: Fiction, Children, Teen, Non-Fiction, DVDs and CDs/Vinyl. This swap is completely free; items cannot be purchased with money. Any remaining items left at the end of the swap will be donated.
About the City of Kennesaw
The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the third-largest city in Cobb County, behind Marietta and Smyrna.
The U.S. Census Bureau reports the follow facts about Kennesaw, from 2019 estimates (we will update this when the census bureau completes its presentation of the 2020 census):
2019 Population Estimates 34,077
Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Median Household Income $ 70,930
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons in poverty, percent 10.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 91.8 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons without health insurance, percent 12.4 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Median Housing Value $ 194,800
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Total Housing Units 13,530
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Number of Firms 3,908
Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary
Male Median Income $ 39,367
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Female Median Income $ 31,089
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Veterans 1,661
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 94.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
