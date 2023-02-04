Kennesaw’s popular Touch-a-Truck returns to Adams Park on March 4

Touch-A-Truck, the popular annual community event hosted by the City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation, Public Works and Police Departments, will be held at Adams Park on March 4th from 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

Attendees can interact with larger-than-life trucks, heavy construction and public safety equipment, cool cars and specialty vehicles. There will also be a variety of children’s activities and food and beverages available for purchase.

Admission is free.

The Department of Parks & Recreation is still seeking unique vehicles for display and volunteers are encouraged to sign up.

In conjunction with Touch-A-Truck, the City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation Department will also be hosting its annual Summer Camp Expo. Summer Camp Expo is an open-house-style event for the community to learn about the summer camps available through Parks & Recreation. Those who register on-site will be eligible to receive a 10% early bird discount on their registration.

Parks & Recreation Staff will also be available to discuss summer job opportunities.

For more information, visit the Touch-a-Truck webpage or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at (770) 422-9714..

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036, Kennesaw is the fourth-largest city in Cobb County, behind Mableton, Marietta and Smyrna.



Population Estimates, July 1 2022, (V2022)  NA Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 33,049

