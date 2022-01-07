Morning COVID report for Cobb County: complete daily data for Georgia still not available

The complete updated data for COVID-19 in Cobb County are still not available. The Georgia Department of Public Health has suspended its updates of the COVID Daily Status Reports until a problem with the Electronic Laboratory Reporting system is fixed.

The message on the Daily Status Report website reads, “NOTE: The COVID-19 Daily Status Report will not update today while we continue to work on issues with ELR. Updated case counts, hospitalizations and deaths can be found here https://dph.georgia.gov/press-releases/2022-01-06/dph-covid-19-daily-status-report-update.”

The top-level summary of statewide data was announced in press release yesterday (link directly above):

COVID-19 Status in Georgia 01-06-2022

PCR Cases Total: 1,511,810 (+18,556 since yesterday)

Hospitalizations Total: 96,444 (+203 since yesterday)

Confirmed Deaths Total: 26,523 (+51 since yesterday)

Antigen + Cases Total: 440,945 (+5,257 since yesterday)

Probable Deaths Total: 5,070 (+21 since yesterday)

Also, the spreadsheet files for download in CSV (comma-separated value) files have not been updated since January 5, and the CDC’s County View data tracker, which summarizes county-level data in an easy-to-read format, has the data dated through January 5, although the report itself is dated January 7.

The Courier made a request for more information to the Georgia Department of Public Health but has not heard back as of the publication of this article. When more details become available we will provide them.

For more data on COVID in Cobb County and statewide

Cobb & Douglas Public Health runs the case rate on their home page, although it is not updated frequently.

Visit the Cobb & Douglas Public Health home page by following this link

A more frequently updated summary of the statistics on COVID for Cobb County is the CDC’s County View page for Cobb County. The numbers come from the Georgia Department of Public Health but are displayed in a much easier-to-read way than the sprawling GDPH website. From this page you can get the one-week figures on the number of new cases, case rate per 100,000 of population, hospitalizations, deaths, and the percentage change from the previous 7-day period. It also includes data on testing and vaccination rates.

Visit the CDC County View page for Cobb County by following this link

The Georgia Department of Public Health publishes a daily status report on the pandemic every afternoon at around 3 p.m. It’s a comprehensive report with extensive data and charts arranged statewide and by county, that also includes age breakdowns, racial demographics, and data on vaccination and testing.

It isn’t the easiest system to navigate, but it’s worth spending time learning how to use if you’re interested in getting the latest statewide and local data on the state of COVID-19.

Visit the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report by following this link

To get an overview of how much the pandemic is stressing the hospital systems in terms of ER visits, hospital bed capacity, and ventilator use, there is a Hospital Bed and Ventilator Use report with interactive maps. The map is organized by hospital region, and Cobb County is part of Region N.

Visit the Georgia Hospital Beds and Ventilator Report by following this link

To get data on what percentage of patients in Georgia hospitals were admitted for COVID-19 versus all other causes, there is a Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census. It also reports numbers by statewide and hospital region.

Visit the Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census by following this link