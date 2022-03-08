Cobb & Douglas Public Health offers free HIV testing on National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Cobb & Douglas Public Health will be offering free HIV testing to mark Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (NWGHAAD) which is held on March 10.

The details are in the press release reprinted below:

In honor of Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (NWGHAAD), Cobb & Douglas Public Health (CDPH) will be hosting several free HIV testing events to raise awareness. All residents and community members are invited to come out and bring a friend.

National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is an annual, nationwide observance that highlights the impact of HIV and AIDS on women and girls. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office on Women’s Health (OWH) leads National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. Every year on March 10 and throughout the month of March, federal, national, and community organizations come together to show support for women and girls impacted by HIV and AIDS.

“National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is a continued opportunity to mobilize the community around our efforts. We are seeing an uptick in positive cases among women in Cobb and Douglas County. This only reaffirms the importance to educate and raise awareness around the importance of women and anyone that is sexually active to get tested and practice prevention methods like condoms and PrEP (Pre-exposure Prophylaxis)”, said Ending the HIV Epidemic (EHE) Director Karrie Reed.

The Test and PrEP (TAP) team will be holding events throughout the week of March 10- 19, 2022. On-site testing will be available during the following events:

· March 10, from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm at 3000 Chapel Hill Road, Douglasville, Georgia 30135

· March 11, from 11:00 am – 4:00 p.m. at 4480 South Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna, Georgia 30080

· March 19, from 11:00 am – 3:00 p.m. at 4439 Austell Road, Austell, Georgia 30106

Testing is also available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 p.m. at all CDPH center locations. There are no needles involved and results are confidential and available within 60 seconds. For more information about the free HIV testing events, call 770-514-2815.