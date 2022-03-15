Shooting on Richard Sailors Parkway in Powder Springs; two in critical condition

A spokesperson for Powder Springs distributed the following public information release about a shooting incident in Powder Springs:

Responding to some media inquiries that have been made to Powder Springs PD:

I can confirm that there was a shooting at the location [Cobb County Courier redaction: a store on Richard Sailors Parkway]. An altercation in the store led to gunfire. Two people were shot and were transported in critical condition to area hospitals. No further information to release at this time.

We will provide further information as it becomes available.

About the City of Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in Septembe r of 1883 .

Advertisement

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs:

2019 Population Estimates 15,758

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 69,807

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 6.9 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 93.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 2.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 167,500

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 5,426

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 1,775

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 33,000

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 30,607

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 1,127

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 87.6 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates