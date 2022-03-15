Shooting on Richard Sailors Parkway in Powder Springs; two in critical condition

A spokesperson for Powder Springs distributed the following public information release about a shooting incident in Powder Springs:
Responding to some media inquiries that have been made to Powder Springs PD:
I can confirm that there was a shooting at the location [Cobb County Courier redaction: a store on Richard Sailors Parkway]. An altercation in the store led to gunfire. Two people were shot and were transported in critical condition to area hospitals. No further information to release at this time.
We will provide further information as it becomes available.
