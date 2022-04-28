Man sentenced to life without parole for two armed robberies, aggravated assault, on Windy Hill Rd and South Cobb Drive

Sergio Hernandez, also known as Garzeta Adal and Maya Sergio, was convicted by a Cobb County jury of of a list of charges including armed robbery and aggravated assault, and sentenced to life without possibility of parole, plus 5 years.

The sentence was handed down on April 22 by Cobb County Superior Court Judge Henry R. Thompson.

A public information release from the office of Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady, Jr. described the incident leading up to the trial and sentencing as follows:

Hernandez’s charges stemmed from his involvement in two armed robberies with an unknown accomplice in January 2019. The first robbery took place at the Servi Giros check cashing business on Windy Hill Road on January 6, 2019. Hernandez and his accomplice approached the counter with guns drawn and demanded money. Two customers fled while the accomplice pointed his gun at the owner and Hernandez poured gasoline into the check cash slot. After the owner activated the panic button, Hernandez and his accomplice fled on foot without any money. Advertisement The second armed robbery took place at the Los Vasqueros Western Wear located on South Cobb Drive on January 9, 2019. Hernandez and his accomplice entered the store, pointing their guns at the owner and customers. Hernandez was successful in stealing $4,000 and three cell phones from the owner and customers. Hernandez and his accomplice fled in a waiting 1992 blue Buick Riviera. Cobb County Police Department’s investigation revealed that Hernandez was in both surveillance videos and the owner confirmed his identity in a line-up. Hernandez was arrested on January 13, 2019 after officers located him in the blue Buick Riviera parked outside the Fair Oaks Food Mart on Atlanta Road.

Hernandez was certified as indigent by the court, and Marietta criminal defense attorney Brian Alan Hobbs was court-appointed to represent him.

The prosecution team included Assistant District Attorney Amanda Buxton, Assistant District Attorney Nicole Finnie, Investigators M. Mize, D. McClure, Victim Advocates Ashley King, Cindy Bard, and Soakie Aguila.

According to the public information release from the District Attorney’s office, Assistant District Attorney Amanda Buxton presented the jury with testimony from the business owners, victims and responding officers.

ADA Buxton said, “This man terrorized family-owned businesses in his own community. We hope this sentence will bring a sense of security and closure for them.”