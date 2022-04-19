Hot Topics

Marietta Ward 7 Councilman Joseph Goldstein to hold town hall meeting

Exterior of Marietta City Hall. Red brick modern buildingMarietta City Hall (Photo credit: Cobb County Courier/Larry Felton Johnson licensed CC BY 4.0)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 18, 2022

Marietta City Councilman Joseph Goldstein will hold a town hall meeting for Ward 7 on Wednesday, April 20, 2022  at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center located 2051 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA 30068.

In addition to Councilman Goldstein, city staff will be on hand at the meeting.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County.

It was incorporated by the State of Georgia in 1834.

The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 55,663 at the last census.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau about the City of Marietta:

Population
Population, Census, April 1, 202060,972
Population, Census, April 1, 201056,579
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent6.7%
Persons under 18 years, percent21.8%
Persons 65 years and over, percent 13.2%
Female persons, percent 49.9%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent 53.4%
Black or African American alone, percent(a) 32.3%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.6%
Asian alone, percent(a) 1.9%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.0%
Two or More Races, percent 4.7%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 15.7%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 46.4%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20202,678
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202016.6%
Housing
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202044.0%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$310,100
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,856
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$526
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,145
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-202024,148
Persons per household, 2016-20202.39
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202077.9%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202023.7%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202095.1%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202086.6%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202088.6%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202044.0%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20206.3%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 20.2%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202067.2%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202061.2%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)264,544
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1,584,232
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1,129,407
Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1,976,915
Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)$33,875
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202028.5
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$59,594
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$36,112
Persons in poverty, percent 14.1%
Businesses
All firms, 201210,501
Men-owned firms, 20124,934
Women-owned firms, 20124,186
Minority-owned firms, 20124,286
Nonminority-owned firms, 20125,502
Veteran-owned firms, 20121,015
Nonveteran-owned firms, 20128,663
Geography
Population per square mile, 20102,451.4
Land area in square miles, 201023.08
