Cobb County’s town hall about Vinings cityhood this Thursday

Cobb County will hold a town hall about the uncoming Vinings cityhood referendum Thursday April 21 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at Vinings United Methodist Church, 3101 Paces Mill Road, SE, Atlanta (Please note, this is a new location for this town hall).

In the announcement about the town hall the county stated that you can submit questions in advance to CityHoodQuestions@cobbcounty.org or submit them at the event.

The county has set up a page that includes maps and the various documents associated with the Vinings cityhood effort: click here to visit the county’s cityhood resource page.

Here are the links to resources on the City of Vinings:

Download the City of Vinings feasibility study here

Download the City of Vinings proposed facilities here

View the state legislation HB840 “Incorporate City of Vinings”

Where to go for information about the four cityhood efforts in Cobb County

[Editors note: Aside from our early coverage of the Mableton cityhood movement, the Courier has been late to the game in covering the cityhood proposals that have swept the county. That was a deliberate decision. Our resources were better spent on things more off-the-beaten path. But since the rapid push by the Georgia legislature to get the referenda on the May ballot, we can’t avoid covering this subject, which has the potential of changing the face of the county for the rest of our natural lives. — Larry Felton Johnson, Editor and Publisher]

After a series of rushed-through votes in the Georgia legislature, the proposed city of East Cobb, Lost Mountain and Vinings have been put on the May 24 ballot. The proposed City of Mableton will not be on the May ballot.

So where can you get information on this rapidly looming decision?

The County has set up an extensive resource page that includes links to information about each of the proposed cities, including maps of the city limits, the feasibility studies conducted as a requirement for state legislation authorizing the referenda, and the legislation itself.

Wendy Parker, the publisher of East Cobb News, has been doing excellent coverage of the East Cobb cityhood movement from the beginning.

To read what the advocates for East Cobb cityhood are saying follow this link.

To hear from the opponents of East Cobb cityhood follow this link.

To read what the advocates for the City of Lost Mountain are saying follow this link to the Lost Mountain cityhood web page.

To read what opponents of the City of Lost Mountain are saying follow this link to the West Cobb Advocate site.

The Mableton cityhood supporters have a website at this link.

The Vinings cityhood advocates have a website at this link.